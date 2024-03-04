57.6 F
Counterterrorism

US Defends Legal Case for Troops in Syria as Pressure Builds to Withdraw

U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike near Sarmada in northwest Syria Nov. 18 that killed Abu Ayyub al-Masri, a senior al-Qaida leader in Syria, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook told reporters at the Pentagon, Nov. 22, 2016. Pictured here, Army 1st Lt. Patrick Abele, left, 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Strike, and Marine Corps Master Sgt. Travis Madden, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force -- Crisis Response -- Central Command, monitor the status of a joint U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps readiness drill at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Nov. 17, 2016. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson

President Joe Biden’s administration has outlined what it argues is the legal justification for the U.S. military presence in Syria as Damascus ramps up calls for the United States to withdraw amid deepening unrest in the region.

A week after Syria’s Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek that the presence of U.S. troops in the country “is illegal, illegitimate, and constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and international law,” a State Department spokesperson said the Department of Defense’s deployment—officially “for the sole purpose” of defeating the Islamic State militant group but increasingly mired in clashes with Iran-backed militias amid the ongoing war in Gaza—was well rooted in both U.S. and international law.

“As a matter of domestic law, U.S. ‘defeat ISIS’ activities are authorized by the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force,” the State Department spokesperson told Newsweek. “We also have specific domestic statutory authorities that authorize DOD to provide support to the SDF’s ‘defeat ISIS’ operations.”

Read the rest of the story at Newsweek, here.

