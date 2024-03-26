State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has reiterated Washington’s stance on Afghan soil being used as a launchpad for terror attacks in Pakistan, stating that Washington doesn’t want Afghanistan to be a safe haven for terrorists.

Patel also acknowledged the security challenges that Pakistan is facing as a result of the terror threats from its Western neighbor, asserting that the US regularly engages with Islamabad on counterterrorism cooperation

The spokesperson’s statement came during a press briefing on Tuesday, responding to a question about the Taliban’s expansionism in the region.

