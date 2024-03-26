49.4 F
Counterterrorism

US Doesn’t Want Afghanistan To Be ‘Safe Haven’ for Terrorists

State Dept says Washington regularly engages with Pakistan on "counterterrorism cooperation"

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. (Photo: X/@StateDeputySpox)

State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has reiterated Washington’s stance on Afghan soil being used as a launchpad for terror attacks in Pakistan, stating that Washington doesn’t want Afghanistan to be a safe haven for terrorists.

Patel also acknowledged the security challenges that Pakistan is facing as a result of the terror threats from its Western neighbor, asserting that the US regularly engages with Islamabad on counterterrorism cooperation

The spokesperson’s statement came during a press briefing on Tuesday, responding to a question about the Taliban’s expansionism in the region.

Read the rest of the story at The News International, here.

