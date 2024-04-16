75.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Counterterrorism

US Pledges Support for Nigeria’s Anti-Terrorism War, Victims’ Families

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Nigeria flag, from fabric satin, 3d illustration
(iStock Photo)

The United States Government has pledged to support Nigeria’s war against terrorism, as the country marks a decade of the mass abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, North-East, by terrorists.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the U.S. Embassy, Aishah Gambari, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Gambari said the U.S. would also support Nigeria’s terrorism survivors and their families, saying that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on a foundation of shared values and common goals.

Read the rest of the story at Daily Post, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Ukraine’s Attacks on Russian Oil Refineries Deepen Tensions With U.S.
Next article
Man on Terror Watchlist Was Released by Border Patrol
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals