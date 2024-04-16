The United States Government has pledged to support Nigeria’s war against terrorism, as the country marks a decade of the mass abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, North-East, by terrorists.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the U.S. Embassy, Aishah Gambari, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Gambari said the U.S. would also support Nigeria’s terrorism survivors and their families, saying that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on a foundation of shared values and common goals.

