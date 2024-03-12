The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned 16 entities and individuals Monday for their role in fundraising and money laundering for the terrorist group al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab, which operates in Somalia, is an Islamist insurgency group with connections to al-Qaida.

Those sanctioned in connection with them were operating throughout the Horn of Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus, according to a Treasury statement.

