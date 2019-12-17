White nationalists protest at the Charlottesville, Va., Unite the Right Rally on Aug. 12, 2017. (Rodney Dunning/Creative Commons https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/legalcode)

USC 2019 Homegrown Violent Extremism Digital Summit Report

On 8 November 2019, a USC Homegrown Violent Extremism (HVE) Digital Summit was coordinated by the USC Price Safe Communities Institute (SCI). It was held in Los Angeles, California at the main university campus and streamed live to a national and international audience consisting of policymakers, first responders, academics, community organizers and advocates, and other stakeholders within the broader community of interest. Cooperating organizations supporting the summit included One People’s ProjectMatthew Shepard FoundationAnti-Defamation League Center on ExtremismSimon Wiesenthal Center, and Life After Hate. An abstract of the summit’s intent and focus is as follows:

The United States faces an immediate threat from homegrown violent extremism (HVE), and today, that threat increasingly stems from right-wing and white supremacist terrorism. Preventing attacks and enhancing public safety demands better insight into how individuals radicalize to violence, the impact on the victims and the pathway to escape extremism.

