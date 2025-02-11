35 F
USS Harry S. Truman Arrives in Crete After Houthis Pause Red Sea Attacks

USS Harry S. Truman arrived in Crete after two months in the Red Sea (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and her escort the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham arrived at a U.S. Naval Support base on Crete, February 6, for some well-deserved R&R and maintenance after two months of intensive activity in the Red Sea area fighting the Houthi militants. The port visit was made possible as the Gaza ceasefire has continued to hold since January 18 and the attacks on the U.S. forces and merchant shipping in the Red Sea were suspended.

The U.S. Navy highlights the carrier was in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility since December 14 when the Turman arrived with the Dunham as well as the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout and guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg. The U.S. reports the group conducted “multiple self-defense strikes” against the Houthis in Yemen and on February 1 also conducted airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia in Africa.

The Houthis asserted that they increased the targeting of U.S. forces in the days leading up to the ceasefire going into effect. They claimed eight attacks against the Truman using missiles and drones. Spokesperson Yahya Saree asserted in social media posts that the attacks forced the carrier group “to leave the theater of operations.” CENTCOM did not acknowledge the attacks on the carrier but did report multiple occasions when the cruiser and destroyers shot down missiles or drones.

Read the rest of the story at The Maritime Executive.

