Video Purportedly Recorded by D.C. Shooter Reveals More Than 60 Gunshots Over a 19-Second Span, Taking Aim at School Window

A video purportedly recorded by the alleged shooter while he opened fire in Northwest D.C. made the rounds on social media shortly after the incident that left four people wounded.

The suspected shooter apparently died by suicide while officers were entering a fifth-floor apartment Friday night where he had set up a “sniper-type setup” with a tripod, police said. Six firearms, including several long guns, and multiple rounds of ammunition, were found inside the apartment.

After the video surfaced on social media, a team of WUSA9 journalists spent hours verifying the images and breaking them down to learn more about the savage nature of this attack.

