60.1 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, April 23, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Video Purportedly Recorded by D.C. Shooter Reveals More Than 60 Gunshots Over a 19-Second Span, Taking Aim at School Window

Four people were wounded before the suspected shooter apparently died by suicide.

By Homeland Security Today
Multiple firearms and a large quantity of ammo were recovered inside the fifth floor apartment where D.C. shooting suspect Raymond Spencer was found deceased April 22, 2022. (D.C. Police photo)

A video purportedly recorded by the alleged shooter while he opened fire in Northwest D.C. made the rounds on social media shortly after the incident that left four people wounded.

The suspected shooter apparently died by suicide while officers were entering a fifth-floor apartment Friday night where he had set up a “sniper-type setup” with a tripod, police said. Six firearms, including several long guns, and multiple rounds of ammunition, were found inside the apartment.

After the video surfaced on social media, a team of WUSA9 journalists spent hours verifying the images and breaking them down to learn more about the savage nature of this attack.

Read more at WUSA9

Previous articleDIU and Partners Open Defense Innovation Office in Chicago to Tap Into Midwest Technology and Talent
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals