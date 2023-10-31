50.3 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Counterterrorism

Videos of Hamas Attack Suggest a Chilling Evolution of Jihadist Tactics

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Hamas combatants fire heavy machine guns in a propaganda video published by the group in September.

The brutality and elation of Hamas militants as they killed Israeli civilians — including babies, young children and the elderly — is evident in an Israeli government compilation of videos shown to two dozen journalists in New York on Friday.

The videos, which were aired for the first time outside of Israel, consist mostly of GoPro, cellphone and dashcam footage recorded by the attackers themselves.

Israeli officials said they showed the compilation to President Joe Biden when he visited Israel on October 18th. They also showed it to a group of journalists in Israel, including NBC’s Raf Sanchez, on Wednesday. The atrocities depicted suggest that jihadism has evolved in chilling and perverse new ways.

Read the rest of the story from NBC News here.

Previous article
A Call to Action for the Intelligence Community Following Hamas Terror Attack
Next article
Hamas Releases New Hostage Video Showing 3 Women
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights