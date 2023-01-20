Virginia Father and Son Arrested on Felony Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A father and son from Virginia have been arrested on felony charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including the assault of law enforcement officers. Their actions, and the actions of others, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Farhad Azari, 62, and Farbod Azari, 31, both of Richmond, VA are charged in two separate criminal complaints filed in the District of Columbia. Farhad Azari and Farbod Azari are both charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building. Farhad Azari is also charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Farbod Azari is also charged with destruction of government property.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Farhad Azari threw a water bottle toward a line of police at the West Plaza of the Capitol Building and kicked and pushed against a bike rack put in place as a barricade. Farhad Azari then confronted a line of police officers on the northside of the West Plaza. He attempted to kick an object on the ground in the direction of the officers, threw a staff or flagpole at the line of officers, then threw an air horn at the officers. On surveillance video, Farhad Azari is seen entering the U.S. Capitol building via the Senate Wing Doors at approximately 2:14 p.m. through a broken window.

Similarly, Farbod Azari spit and threw objects at police officers on the West Plaza of the Capitol, then joined other rioters in dismantling fencing that had been erected there. Subsequently, he jabbed a flagpole at officers who were manning barricades on a set of stairs leading to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol. After rioters breached those barricades, Farbod Azari was at the front of the group ascending the stairs and gestured to others to follow him. Later, Farbod Azari attempted to break through a line of police officers on the Upper West Terrace, then threw a water bottle and a flagpole at them.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Richmond Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Farbod Azari as #187 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 24 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

