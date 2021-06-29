Virginia Man Arrested for Assaulting Multiple Officers During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A Virginia man was arrested Friday, June 18, for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Geoffrey Sills, 30, of Mechanicsville, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon; obstruction of an official proceeding; and civil disorder, among other charges. Sills made his initial court appearance in the Eastern District of Virginia on June 21.

According to court documents, Sills was on the lower west terrace of the Capitol on Jan. 6 where he was seen on U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) surveillance, videos posted online, and body-worn camera (BWC) footage repeatedly assaulting multiple law enforcement officers. As depicted in the footage, Sills threw multiple objects, including pole-like objects, at law enforcement officers around 2:30 p.m., as the officers retreated and the crowd advanced forward. USCP surveillance footage then captured Sills in one of the first groups of rioters entering the tunnel around 2:41 p.m, while holding his phone up as if it were recording. The same activity is captured in video footage posted to the defendant’s Instagram account. As alleged, Sills continued to record while the crowd moved forward in the tunnel. While inside, he repeatedly struck multiple police officers with an extended baton while using a strobe light, apparently to try to disorient the officers. At various times, Sills was pushed toward the back of the crowd and repeatedly made his way forward toward the front of the police line. At approximately 3 p.m., Sills turned around and left the tunnel, walked into the crowd and lifted the baton over his head.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, who identified Sills as #153 in their seeking information photos and videos, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with significant assistance provided by the FBI’s Richmond Field Office.

In the 150 days since Jan. 6, approximately 465 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including over 130 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Read more at the Justice Department

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)