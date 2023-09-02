Washington Men with Ties to Boogaloo Anti-Government Militia Sentenced to Prison for Conspiring to Make a Destructive Device

Two men with ties to the Boogaloo anti-government militia group are set to spend more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to manufacturing explosive devices intended for use on law enforcement.

On August 31, United States District Judge Mary K. Dimke sentenced Connor Goodman to 18 months in the custody of the United States Bureau of Prisons, to be followed by a three-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison. Goodman was sentenced today after having plead guilty on March 16, 2023, to Conspiracy to Make an Unregistered Destructive Device. In fashioning an appropriate sentence, District Judge Dimke considered the seriousness and dangerousness of Goodman and his co-defendant’s, Daniel Anderson, actions.

Goodman’s plea and sentence stemmed from a several months long investigation into a group of individuals that advocated for the use of violence against perceived government overreach. During the investigation, co-defendant Anderson solicited explosive material from members of the group. In response, Goodman purchased fireworks which were provided to Anderson for the construction of an explosive device. Subsequently, in December 2021, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at Anderson and Goodman’s residences. Following the search warrant execution at Anderson’s residence, special agents located a small fully constructed destructive device. Also located at Goodman’s residence were multiple firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun.

On March 23, 2023, Anderson pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Make an Unregistered Destructive Device. On August 17, 2023, Anderson was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison, followed by three years of court supervision.

Court documents revealed that both Goodman and Anderson were members of the Verified Bois, an online chat group with anti-government extremist views that shares ideology with the Boogaloo movement which believes in a coming second U.S. civil war.

“As the U.S. Attorney, I will not tolerate any efforts to threaten or target public servants dedicated to protecting and supporting our community. Mr. Goodman bought materials for the explicit purpose of constructing an explosive device that presented a very real danger. I commend the FBI and their law enforcement partners, who identified this conspiracy and who serve diligently to keep our country and communities safe and strong.”

“Mr. Goodman and his co-conspirator took active steps to further their ideology through violence” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Fortunately, our Joint Terrorism Task Force was able to disrupt their activities before they could injure or kill anyone with their destructive device. I thank the investigators and partners who work tirelessly on the JTTF, the Eastern District of Washington US Attorney’s Office, and urge the public to remain vigilant for those who would use violence to advance an agenda.”

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Seattle Field Office, Inland Northwest Joint Terrorism Task Force, and prosecuted by Patrick J. Cashman, Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

