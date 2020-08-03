WATCH: Federal Judge Whose Family Was Shot Calls for More Protection for Judges

On July 19, the 20-year-old son of federal Judge Esther Salas answered the door at their New Jersey home to reveal a gunman posing as a FedEx deliveryman. Salas’ son Daniel was killed and her husband, Mark Anderl, was seriously wounded.

Authorities said the killer, men’s-rights activist Roy Den Hollander, was apparently angered over a case heard by Salas and was believed to be targeting other female judges as well. Den Hollander, an attorney with a history of misogynistic writing and lawsuits, was later found with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Salas released this video today describing what happened that day and “begging those in power to do something to help my brothers and sisters on the bench.”

“Now more than ever, we need to identify a solution that keeps the lives of federal judges private,” Salas said. “This is a matter of life and death.”

