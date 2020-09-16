Webinar: Finding the Next Incel Killer

The incel world view is defined by violent misogyny, an underestimated form of extremism. Law enforcement officials believe violent incels have murdered at least 47 people in North America in the last six years, and researchers have observed a significant increase in murderous fantasies expressed online by incels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past three decades the incel phenomenon has evolved from a type of personal grievance to a form of self-identification, an ideology and self-described movement of loosely organized disaffected, disconnected, and angry men. Incels suffer from a pathological, insidious envy—a painful state of unworthiness related to shame that leads to the wish to destroy the goodness in others. The ideology is one of self-loathing and aggrieved entitlement manifesting itself as rage against sexually successful individuals, and particularly at women.

In order to find and stop the next incel killer, law enforcement and intelligence, security and public safety, educators and mental health professionals, as well as those in related disciplines, will need to be familiar with the incel ideology and lexicon, the indicators of involvement in the incel community, and the risk of violence to self and others associated with this mindset.

Join us for the dynamic 60-minute webinar Sept. 24, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST, to learn more about the evolving incel threat and approaches to the identification of those who may be on the pathway to incel-inspired violence. Seats are limited, register today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-the-nextincel-killer-tickets-119508125019

Steven Crimando, the principal and founder of Behavioral Science Applications LLC, is a consultant and educator focused on the prevention, response and recovery from mass violence. He is a Certified Threat Manager (CTM) a Certified Homeland Protection Professional (CHPP), and a Board Certified Expert in Traumatic Stress (BCETS). He is a published author who is frequently called upon by the media and the courts as an expert in violence prevention and response.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)