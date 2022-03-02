WEBINAR The Challenges of Global Coordination to Defeat ISIS

What is the State Department doing to Defeat ISIS? What are the challenges and benefits of globally coordinating to take down ISIS? Join HSToday and Dexter Ingram, the Director of the Defeat ISIS Global Envoy for the State Department to discuss.

Dexter Ingram is an international counterterrorism (CT) and counter weapons of mass destruction (CWMD) strategist with more than 25 years of experience in the military, public, and private sectors. Led U.S. interagency delegations to Central Asia and North Africa focusing on nuclear smuggling and regional nuclear proliferation deterrence.

He is currently serving the U.S. Department of State overseeing the Secretariat for the Defeat ISIS Coalition. Previous assignments include serving as the Senior Counter Terrorism Advisor to INTERPOL in Lyon, France; Senior Political Advisor in Helmand, Afghanistan; Deputy Director of the State Department’s Office of WMD Terrorism; and as a senior liaison to both the FBI and the DHS.

2010 International Counterterrorism Fellow in the inaugural class of U.S. CT professionals at the National Defense University. Media experience includes numerous appearances on CNN, FOX News, MSNBC, BBC, Abu Dhabi TV (UAE), NHK TV (Japan), and Maghreb News (Morocco). Work has been featured on ABC News “This Week,” NBC News “Dateline NBC,” USA Today, The Washington Post, Time Magazine, and U.S. News & World Report.