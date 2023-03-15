West Virginia Man Sentenced on Felony Charge for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A West Virginia mam was sentenced today on a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

John Thomas Gordon, 47, of Davis, West Virginia, was sentenced to six months in prison for interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Gordon pleaded guilty on October 28, 2022. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered 24 months of supervised release, with the first six months on home confinement, and restitution in the amount of $2,000.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Gordon was illegally on the Capitol grounds and took part in violence occurring shortly after 4 p.m. outside the North Door of the Capitol. Police officers were on the other side of the glass window in the door, attempting to secure the building. Shortly after officers sprayed chemical irritants to disperse the mob, Gordon yelled obscenities at officers behind the inner doors and began repeatedly throwing a heavy projectile at the inner doors. The crowd of rioters cheered as Gordon repeatedly threw the heavy projectile – at least four times. Gordon also kicked the door in attempts to destroy it to gain entry.

Gordon was arrested on July 8, 2022, in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office and its Martinsburg, West Virginia Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Gordon as #218 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 999 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

