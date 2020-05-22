Westgate Shooting Suspect Was an ‘Incel’ Who Wanted to Kill Couples, Prosecutor Alleges

Armando Hernandez Jr.—the 20-year-old suspect arrested for the Wednesday night shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona which injured three people—identifies as an “incel” who was deliberately targeting couples during his shooting spree, according to a state prosecutor.

An incel is a person who sees themselves as an “involuntary celibate” after being romantically rejected by women. Many incels are enviously angered by men and women who are in relationships with one another.

“He specifically was hoping to shoot at least 10 people,” a prosecutor said about the shooter during a Thursday court hearing. “Mr. Hernandez had the purpose of taking out his express anger at society, the feeling that he has been bullied, the feeling that women don’t want him.”

