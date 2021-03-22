What Do Domestic Extremists and ISIS Have in Common? A Social Media Strategy

Before Jan. 6, the run-ins Bruno Cua, 18, had had with police in his small town of Milton, Ga., were mostly of the scofflaw variety.

He blew an air horn in the school parking lot — that ended with a citation for disturbing the peace. He had been on the receiving end of multiple warnings for trespassing — he insisted on cutting through someone else’s land to go fishing. And, according to court documents, his all-terrain vehicle was also a source of consternation: Police kept telling him to stop driving it on roads where it didn’t belong.

“Cua has…exhibited a reluctance to abide by the rules and to follow the directions of law enforcement and other authorities,” wrote U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss, in a court order last week. “Cua’s criminal history is not spotless, but neither is it substantial.”

