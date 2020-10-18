Salman Abedi appears on CCTV footage before the Manchester Arena attack on May 22, 2017. (Greater Manchester Police)

What We Learned at the Public Inquiry into the Manchester Arena Bombing This Week

The public inquiry into the 2017 Manchester Arena terror bombing has now reached its 20th day.

Split into chapters of issues, evidence relating to the Arena complex itself and the security arrangements and policies that were in place on the night will be heard well into next month.

The independent inquiry, established by Home Secretary Priti Patel in October last year, is expected to run until spring, 2021.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a rucksack bomb in a foyer area of the Arena, known as the City Room, at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more.

Read more at the Manchester Evening News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X
X