What We Learned at the Public Inquiry into the Manchester Arena Bombing This Week

The public inquiry into the 2017 Manchester Arena terror bombing has now reached its 20th day.

Split into chapters of issues, evidence relating to the Arena complex itself and the security arrangements and policies that were in place on the night will be heard well into next month.

The independent inquiry, established by Home Secretary Priti Patel in October last year, is expected to run until spring, 2021.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a rucksack bomb in a foyer area of the Arena, known as the City Room, at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more.

Read more at the Manchester Evening News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)