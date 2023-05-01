Wilayat Facebook and Instagram: An Exploration of Pro-IS Activities on Mainstream Platforms

Previous research has greatly contributed to establishing and building our understanding of IS spaces on Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, and other online environments . However, online environments can be fast-paced; with dynamics constantly shifting and evolving, researchers are required to frequently revisit and reassess these spaces. This Insight seeks to provide some updated initial observations on pro-IS activities on mainstream platforms with a focus on Facebook and Instagram.

Despite these platforms’ ongoing efforts to limit pro-IS activities, their extremist milieus remain widely networked and active. This is not a novel or surprising observation, but a more in-depth examination of how pro-IS supporters are able to ensure their continuing survival offers the following opportunities.

