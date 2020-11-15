Wisconsin Man Charged with Providing Rifle Used in Kenosha Protest Shootings

A 19-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged with illegally providing the gun that prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, used to fatally shoot two men and injure a third during a protest this summer in Kenosha, Wis.

Dominick David Black allegedly obtained the Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, after Rittenhouse gave him money for the purchase. Black signed paperwork indicating he was buying the gun for himself, prosecutors say. Because Rittenhouse was underage, he was unable to buy the gun himself.

Black was charged with two felony counts of intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, resulting in the death of another, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court records posted online. He made his initial appearance in court on Monday.

Read more at NPR

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X
X