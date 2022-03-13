Woman Blindfolded, Stabbed Date in Revenge for Iranian Leader’s Death, Police Say

A woman is accused of stabbing a man on March 5 at Sunset Station as revenge for the killing of an Iranian military leader.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, is being held on $60,000 bail after she was charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business, according to jail records.

A man called police around 10:30 p.m. Saturday from the 14th floor of Sunset Station to report that he had been stabbed in the neck by a woman he met on a dating app, according to an arrest report from the Henderson Police Department released Friday.

