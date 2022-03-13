54.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 14, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Woman Blindfolded, Stabbed Date in Revenge for Iranian Leader’s Death, Police Say

Nika Nikoubin, 21, is being held on $60,000 bail after she was charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business.

By Homeland Security Today
(Henderson Police Department)

A woman is accused of stabbing a man on March 5 at Sunset Station as revenge for the killing of an Iranian military leader.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, is being held on $60,000 bail after she was charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business, according to jail records.

A man called police around 10:30 p.m. Saturday from the 14th floor of Sunset Station to report that he had been stabbed in the neck by a woman he met on a dating app, according to an arrest report from the Henderson Police Department released Friday.

Read more at the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Previous articleConvening Authority Takes Action on Sentence in U.S. v. Majid Khan
Next articleHow Autocrats Exploit the Definition of Terrorism for Their Own Purposes
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.