Woman Jailed for Sharing Terrorist and Extremist Material

Following an investigation in the U.K. led by Counter Terrorism Police South East (CTPSE) and supported by Counter Terrorism Police South West (CTPSW) and Devon and Cornwall Police, Khadidja Benboukhemis pleaded guilty to two charges of dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act (2006) at Kingston Crown Court on September 17 2020.

On December 15, the 41-year-old, of Wantage Gardens, Plymouth, in Devon, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Kingston Crown Court.

Benboukhemis was initially arrested on May 21 2019 as part of an operation run by officers from CTPSE and CTPSW in central Plymouth. During a search of her address, investigators found devices containing evidence of discussions about the so-called Islamic State group and evidence that some files had been shared to others by Telegram.

She was further arrested on July 30 2019 and was charged on December 11 2019.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said: “The team of investigators on this case left Benboukhemis with little option other than to plead guilty, due to the weight of evidence they collected and the diligent work carried out in this case.

“People should be under no illusion that sharing material such as this is a serious criminal offence and people will be prosecuted if they are found to be doing so.

“If you have any suspicions about behaviour of this nature, please report it to your local police force. If you have concerns about someone or if someone close to you has started to act differently, please take a look at the ACT Early website, which gives help, advice and support of what you can do if you suspect extremist behaviour in a friend or family member.”

Read the announcement at Counter Terrorism Policing

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)