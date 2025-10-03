Women Police Officers Join Forces Against Terrorism at INTERPOL Workshop in Tunisia

Seventy women police officers from 11 countries across the Middle East and North and West Africa gathered in Tunis this week for INTERPOL‘s Women in Counter Terrorism workshop, demonstrating the critical and expanding role women play in global security efforts.

The four-day event, hosted by the Tunisian Ministry of Interior and funded by Global Affairs Canada and the German Federal Foreign Office, brought together officers of various ranks to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and strengthen international cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

“Bringing together these officers from across the Middle East and Africa, we proved that when women lead in counterterrorism, solutions grow stronger, networks grow deeper and the future grows safer,” said Madelyn McTague, INTERPOL Assistant Director Counter Terrorism Operations pro tempore, who led the delegation representing both INTERPOL and the New York Police Department.

Building Skills and Networks

The workshop featured a diverse program designed to enhance both operational capabilities and professional development. A highlight was a panel discussion on the UN Women, Peace & Security Agenda, which examined the broader framework for women’s participation in peace and security initiatives.

Participants also engaged in a specialized mentoring course on crime scene investigation following terrorist attacks. This hands-on training facilitated valuable exchanges on investigative methods employed across different regions, allowing officers to learn from each other’s experiences and adapt best practices to their own contexts.

Sharing Success Stories

The workshop showcased inspiring case studies from Iraq, Ghana, Lebanon, and Tunisia, highlighting the achievements and challenges of women working in counterterrorism across the region. These presentations illustrated the tangible contributions women officers are making to national and regional security efforts.

Hejer Elleuch, Director of the Security Pole for the Fight against Terrorism and Organized Crime in Tunisia, emphasized the importance of continued professional growth. “Encourage women in security forces to go further. Never stop learning, take all the opportunities you have to learn and grow,” she urged participants.

A Call for Continued Leadership

Detective McTague reflected on the significance of the gathering: “Seventy women police officers from eleven countries stood together, sharing their skills, their stories, and their strength. Women in leadership and in law enforcement are changing the future of counterterrorism. When women are at the table, solutions are smart, networks are stronger, and communities are safer.”

The workshop underscores INTERPOL’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in international law enforcement while recognizing that effective counterterrorism requires the full participation of all sectors of society. By investing in women officers and creating platforms for collaboration, the international community is building more resilient and comprehensive security responses.

The success of this year’s workshop points to the growing global recognition that women’s perspectives and leadership are not just valuable additions to counterterrorism efforts; they are essential components of modern, effective security strategies.