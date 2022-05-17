69.5 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, May 16, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Wray Assures Community Leaders That FBI Is ‘Aggressively Investigating’ Buffalo Attack

Technical experts are examining digital devices and social media accounts associated with the suspect charged in the attack.

By Homeland Security Today
FBI Director Christopher Wray meets with members of the Major Cities Chiefs Association on May 12, 2022. (FBI photo)

Director Christopher Wray, Deputy Director Paul Abbate, and other FBI officials led a National Partners Conference Call today with faith leaders, civil rights leaders, and private sector partners to discuss the tragic shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, over the weekend. Director Wray offered his deepest condolences to the victims and their families and to the entire community of Buffalo for what he called a “despicable attack.”

“I want to be clear, for my part, from everything we know, this was a targeted attack, a hate crime, and an act of racially motivated violent extremism,” said Director Wray. “While there remain a lot of unknowns, as there always do in an investigation at this stage, what is absolutely certain is that we at the FBI are committed to comprehensively and aggressively investigating Saturday’s attack.”

The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office immediately responded to the shooting and additional resources have been provided by FBI Headquarters, the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, and other FBI field offices. The FBI’s Counterterrorism and Criminal Investigative Divisions are also providing their expertise to the investigation.

FBI evidence response teams and victim specialists have responded and are assisting in Buffalo. In addition, technical experts are examining digital devices and social media accounts associated with the suspect charged in the attack. The FBI also set up a webpage to enable members of the public to send in any video that might help the investigation.

On Sunday, the FBI provided a similar briefing to federal, state, and local law enforcement and public safety partners.

Read more at FBI

Previous articleU.S. Signs Protocol to Strengthen International Law Enforcement Cooperation to Combat Cybercrime
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals