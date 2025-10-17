spot_img
Friday, October 17, 2025
Yemen’s Houthis Say Military Chief of Staff Mohammed Al-Ghamari Killed

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Israel said Mohammed al-Ghamari died of his wounds following an Israeli strike in Sanaa. (Photo: X)

A statement gave no details, but it did say that Ghamari and his teenage son died during what it described as the “honourable battle against the Israeli enemy”.

The Israeli military has carried out many rounds of strikes in Houthi-controlled Yemen in response to repeated Houthi drone and missile attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping linked to the Gaza war.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Ghamari “died of wounds” he sustained in an Israeli air strike in Yemen’s capital Sanaa in late August, which also killed the Houthi government’s prime minister and other ministers.

Read the rest of the story at BBC.

