A 29-count indictment was unsealed May 22 following the arrest of nine individuals for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking scheme that delivered illicit narcotics using a taco truck and the U.S. mail.

The investigation that led to the indictments was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Houston and the Houston Police Department, with assistance from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Texas Board of Criminal Justice – Office of the Inspector General.

Houston residents James Michael Brewer aka ‘Creeper’, 33, Jonathan Alvarado aka ‘Joker’, 28, Alexis Delgado aka ‘Chino’, 28, Hector Luis Lopez aka ‘Capulito’, 23, Kylie Rae Alvarado, 24, Ruby Mata, 31, Victor Norris Ellison, 35, Mexi Dyan Garcia aka ‘Mexi’, 31, and Jesus Gomez-Rodriguez aka ‘Jr.’, 33, made their initial appearances in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas May 22 when the indictment was unsealed.

Also charged are Enzo Xavier Dominguez aka ‘Smiley’, 32, William Alexander Lazo aka ‘Miclo’, 21, and Alfredo Gomez aka ‘Fredo’, 26. They are currently in custody and expected to make their initial appearances in the near future.

Three other individuals who were allegedly involved in the scheme are considered fugitives and warrants remain outstanding for their arrests — Mexican national Jose Francisco Garcia-Martinez aka ‘Paco’, 29, Guatemalan national Marcos Rene Simaj-Guch aka Taco Man, 41, and Jose Eduardo Morales aka ‘Primo’, 22.

“For years, the transnational criminal organization allegedly operated by these gang members has brazenly flooded our local communities with deadly narcotics,” said ICE HSI Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz. “Working in conjunction with the Houston Police Department and our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces partners, we were able to expose and dismantle their drug trafficking scheme, eliminating a significant contributor to violent crime in the area and saving an untold number of Houstonians from becoming addicted.”

“As alleged, this drug trafficking organization imported methamphetamine directly from Mexico and used the U.S. mail, a taco truck, and homes in different Houston neighborhoods to distribute and sell methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Several of the defendants are also alleged to have used firearms in furtherance of their narcotics trafficking and illegally possessed firearms despite having previously been convicted of felonies. The Criminal Division, along with our federal, state, and local partners, will continue to work tirelessly to combat the scourge of drug trafficking in communities.”

The indictment, returned under seal May 14, alleges all were members of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, Xanax, psylocibin mushrooms, and marijuana. They are alleged to have used several drug houses and a food truck to store illegal drugs and conduct drug transactions. In one notable instance in June 2023, authorities seized 29 kilograms of methamphetamine that one defendant was attempting to transport into the United States, according to the charges.

With the exception of Simaj-Guch who faces up to 40 years, the rest could receive up to life, upon conviction. Brewer, Alvarado, Lopez, Gomez and Ellison are further charged with firearms offenses which carry up to another 15 years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco Rodriguez is prosecuting the case along with Trial Attorneys Ralph Paradiso and Amanda Kotula of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section.

The original announcement can be found here.