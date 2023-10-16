50.4 F
2 shot dead in Brussels ‘terrorist attack’ with suspect on the run

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

A shooter killed two people near the center of Brussels on Monday evening, in what senior Belgian officials have condemned as a “terrorist attack.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that he had passed on condolences to his Swedish counterpart “following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens.”

Police said a suspect fired gunshots near Place Sainctelette and Boulevard du Neuvième de Ligne shortly after 7 p.m. and patrols were immediately dispatched to the scene. A third person was also injured by gunfire. The shooter remains at large.

Read the rest of the story from Politico here.

