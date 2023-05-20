Alleged Bosnian War Criminal Busted by HSI After Living in Boston Suburbs for 25 Years

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New England arrested a Swampscott man charged May 17 for allegedly participating in beatings and other prisoner abuses in Bosnia and Herzegovina, misrepresenting this material fact in his immigration application to come to the United States and, later, to become a U.S. citizen.

Kemal Mrndzic, 50, was charged with falsifying, concealing and covering up a material fact from the U.S. government by trick, scheme or device; using a fraudulently obtained U.S. passport; and possessing and using a fraudulently obtained naturalization certificate and fraudulently obtained Social Security card. Mrndzic was arrested May 17, and following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston before Chief Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, was released on a $30,000 cash bond.

“Mrndzic is alleged to have concealed his violent past at the notorious Celebici prison camp, a prison with well-documented cases of violence, abuse and even murder of prisoners during the Bosnian War,” said HSI Assistant Director for National Security Andre Watson. “The Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center (HRVWCC) will continue to use our deep regional expertise to pursue human rights violators and hold them accountable for their actions.”

According to the complaint affidavit, Mrndzic served as a supervisor of the guards at a notorious prison camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the sectarian war that fractured the country in the 1990s. The United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia found that guards at the Celebici prison camp had committed numerous murders and rapes and had engaged in torture and other forms of persecution of Serb prisoners. Three of Mrndzic’s fellow guards were convicted after a trial in The Hague where survivors testified on the prison’s harrowing conditions. According to the complaint, numerous survivors have since identified Mrndzic as being involved in the beatings and other abuses committed there.

According to court documents, after the war ended, investigators from the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia interviewed Mrndzic in Sarajevo and allegedly accused him of being involved in the abuses at Celebici. Mrndzic subsequently concocted a scheme to flee the country by crossing the border into Croatia and allegedly applying to enter the United States using a fabricated story. It is alleged that in his application and interview, he falsely claimed that he fled his home after he was captured, interrogated and abused by Serb forces, and could not return home. He was admitted to the United States in 1999, and ultimately became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2009.

The use of a fraudulently obtained passport and naturalization certificate charges each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. On each of the two remaining charges, the maximum sentence under the statutes is five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern criminal sentencing.

HSI New England investigated the case with help from HSI’s Human Rights Violators & War Crimes Center. The Swampscott Police Department also provided important assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John T. McNeil and Jason A. Casey of Rollins’ National Security Unit are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the complaint are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Celebici Camp survivors and family members who have information about the operation of the camp, or have questions regarding this matter, should call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 888-221-6023 or send an email to [email protected]

