‘Alligator Alcatraz’: the Temporary Migrant Detention Facility Established in Florida Everglades

A temporary migrant detention facility has been established at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Florida Everglades, approximately 50 miles west of Miami. The site, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” by Florida officials, has the capacity to detain up to 3,000 individuals, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The facility was constructed in a matter of days, converting a former airstrip into a tent-based detention site. It consists of soft-sided structures and repurposed FEMA trailers, and is described by officials as “self-contained.” Former President Donald Trump toured the facility on Tuesday.

Governor Ron DeSantis stated that the site was created at the request of the federal government. “We had a request from the federal government to [create the facility], and so ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ it is,” DeSantis said during a press conference. He also noted that the remote Everglades location offers natural security due to surrounding wildlife.

The Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times reported that a list of more than 700 migrants who have been detained at or are scheduled to be transferred to the facility has been obtained.

According to a report by Talking Points Memo, over $20 million in state contracts were issued to support construction, communications, and security services related to the facility. The report also stated that some of the contracts were no longer publicly listed on the Florida Department of Financial Services website.

A 15-year-old boy was reportedly detained at the facility earlier this month. State and federal officials have previously stated that only adults would be held there.

The facility has drawn responses from immigration advocacy organizations, environmental groups, and members of the Indigenous community, citing concerns about conditions, location, and use of resources. Demonstrations have been held near the site since late June.

The Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport was originally built to accommodate supersonic aircraft but has since been used primarily as a training facility. The current detention site was constructed on that airfield and continues to receive supplies and equipment.

