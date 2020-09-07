Amazon Bans Foreign Seeds and Plants Sales as Investigations into ‘Mystery Seeds’ Continue

After thousands of Americans received mysterious packages of seeds unsolicited from China this summer, Amazon has changed its policy to ban sales of plants and seeds imported from outside of the U.S.

The plants and seeds’ seller policy was updated Sept. 2, according to the company’s website, and was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. As part of the change, sales of seeds, plant products and plants by non-U.S. residents are prohibited.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, Postal Service and other state and federal agencies are investigating the mysterious seed packages along with online retailers, the USDA said.

Read more at USA Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)