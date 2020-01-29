British, Cuban Detainees Die in ICE Custody

A Cuban man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) passed away Monday morning at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami where he had been receiving inpatient medical treatment since January 23.

The 63-year-old Cuban man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at 9:32 a.m. local time January 27, 2020. The preliminary cause of death was ruled to be cardiac arrest.

Consistent with the agency’s protocols, the appropriate agencies have been notified about the death, including the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility. Additionally, ICE has notified the Cuban consulate.

A United Kingdom man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) at the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida, passed away Saturday evening at the facility.

Ben James Owen, 39, was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m. local time January 25, 2020, after he was found unresponsive in his cell and efforts by facility staff and emergency personnel to revive him were unsuccessful. The preliminary cause of death appears to be self-inflicted strangulation; however, the case is currently under investigation.

