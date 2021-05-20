CBP and NIKE, Inc. Partner to Prevent Counterfeit Shipments from Entering the United States

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a new formal partnership arrangement with NIKE, Inc. today as part of the Donations Acceptance Program. Under its partnership with CBP, NIKE, Inc. is donating proprietary technology to aid in authenticating a variety of NIKE, Inc. merchandise and prevent counterfeit products from entering the United States. CBP and NIKE, Inc. will test the tool at a limited number of international mail and express consignment facilities.

“As criminal organizations use proceeds from counterfeit sales to fund other illegal activity, our partnerships help strengthen our border security posture through innovation and resource optimization,” said Diane Sabatino, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner of the CBP Office of Field Operations. “Our partnerships with stakeholders are vital to CBP’s enforcement mission and continued success in protecting U.S. businesses and consumers from counterfeit goods.”

Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of businesses, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers. To deter the importation of illicit goods and protect U.S. consumers and businesses, CBP has developed a proactive, aggressive and dynamic enforcement approach to Intellectual Property Right (IPR) enforcement.

In Fiscal Year 2020, CBP personnel nationwide seized 26,503 shipments containing counterfeit goods that would have been worth nearly $1.3 billion had they been genuine. CBP’s enforcement efforts are strengthened by stakeholder collaboration and innovative approaches such as the CBP and NIKE, Inc. partnership.

The Donations Acceptance Program enables CBP to accept tools and technology to enforce intellectual property rights. Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.CBP.gov/DAP.

For more information about the risks associated with purchasing counterfeit goods, visit CBP’s Fake Goods, Real Dangers website and read CBP’s e-Commerce Awareness Guide. Additional tips for protecting your family from counterfeit goods are available at StopFakes.gov.

Suspected IPR violations, fraud or illegal trade activity can be reported by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT. Violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)