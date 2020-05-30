CBP canine Kajo. CBP photo

CBP Canine Kajo Finds Marijuana in Wooden Crate Containing Mobility Scooter

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized a shipment containing more than five pounds of marijuana at a local express consignment facility on May 28.

After narcotic detector dog “Kajo” alerted to a large wooden crate manifested as “mobility folding scooter,” officers disassembled the shipment to discover multiple packages concealed inside hollow boards. The packages contained compressed bricks of marijuana vacuum-sealed inside layers of heavy black plastic and dryer sheets. The crate, which also contained a mobility scooter, originated in Canada and was destined to a private residence in Barbados.

“Smugglers often try to get narcotics by our detector dogs by covering them with heavily scented products such as dryer sheets or motor oil,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Our canines and their handlers are trained to recognize and work around those common attempts at deception.”

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from CBP

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X