CBP Canine Kajo Finds Marijuana in Wooden Crate Containing Mobility Scooter

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized a shipment containing more than five pounds of marijuana at a local express consignment facility on May 28.

After narcotic detector dog “Kajo” alerted to a large wooden crate manifested as “mobility folding scooter,” officers disassembled the shipment to discover multiple packages concealed inside hollow boards. The packages contained compressed bricks of marijuana vacuum-sealed inside layers of heavy black plastic and dryer sheets. The crate, which also contained a mobility scooter, originated in Canada and was destined to a private residence in Barbados.

“Smugglers often try to get narcotics by our detector dogs by covering them with heavily scented products such as dryer sheets or motor oil,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Our canines and their handlers are trained to recognize and work around those common attempts at deception.”

