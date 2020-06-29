CBP Creates Tip Line for Public to Report Smuggling Activity

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Seattle Field Office has created an email address and toll-free tip line in order for members of the public to report possible smuggling activity in its area of operation. The field office encompasses more than 67 land, air and sea ports of entry in the states of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Anyone with information related to smuggling activity can call 1-855-397-0036 or email reportnorthwestsmuggling@cbp.dhs.gov. The smuggling activity can be confirmed or suspected and could be related to drugs, weapons, humans or currency, to name a few.

“Community partnerships are key to combating smuggling of all kinds,” said Seattle Director of Field Operations Adele J. Fasano. “Smuggling hurts our communities and exploits the most vulnerable individuals, putting profits above the safety of people. This tip line will bridge the gap of community knowledge and enforcement action to intercept and stop smuggling in its tracks.”

Everyone is encouraged to utilize the toll-free number or email to report suspected smuggling of any kind. Individuals can remain anonymous when making reports.

