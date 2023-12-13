With the holiday travel season well underway, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is offering tips to will help make international travel safer and easier.

“Holiday travel is already reaching record levels this season, so we strongly encourage travelers to be ‘travel ready’ and use CBP’s various mobile apps to improve their safe travel experience,” said Troy A. Miller, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner. “These technological enhancements are integral parts of CBP’s efforts to improve the travel experience while maintaining safety for all travelers.”

Global Entry, the Trusted Traveler Program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States, now offers a mobile application that will allow members to begin their arrival processing before they even enter the federal inspection area. The Global Entry Mobile Application is currently available for use at 16 ports of entry.

Global Entry members can also use the new Global Entry Touchless Portals, now available at nearly all international airports across the United States. The portals reduce physical touchpoints and expedite arrival processing by eliminating paper receipts and protecting passenger privacy.

Travelers who are not Global Entry members may also opt for faster processing by using the free Mobile Passport Control (MPC) application. U.S. citizens, Canadian B1/B2 visitors, and, starting this December, returning travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries can download the app for use at 33 U.S. airports and 11 Preclearance locations. MPC users even have their own special line for arrival processing.

Additionally, as of June 2023, non-U.S. citizens from 41 Visa Waiver Program countries can use the new ESTA Mobile App, available in 25 languages, to apply for an ESTA authorization from their mobile devices.

For additional ways to “travel smart” when arriving at U.S. ports of entry, CBP offered the following tips: