U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers conducting outbound operations seized weapons, ammunition, and an assortment of weapon accessories hidden in storage bins and luggage.

“This weapons seizure illustrates the significant work our officers do to protect our communities on both sides of the border,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “These types of seizures reinforce the importance of CBP’s commitment to securing our borders.”

The seizure occurred on the morning of Thursday, March 28th, at the Del Rio International Bridge when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a white 2006 Dodge Ram traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a non-intrusive inspection system examination. Upon physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, 83 weapons, 680 rounds of ammunition, 172 magazines, four scopes, seven holsters, one foregrip, and one laser were discovered hidden within storage bins, and luggage.

The weapons, ammunition, magazines, scopes, and holsters were seized by CBP OFO officers. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.