CBP Officers Seize Commercial Shipment of Unlabeled Hand Sanitizer

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas international crossing intercepted a large shipment of an unlabeled gel product April 15. The person transporting the goods claimed the product was hand sanitizer.

The seizure was made just after 8 p.m. when a U.S. citizen driving a car arrived from Mexico. The traveler declared a personal use quantity of hand sanitizer to the CBP officer working the primary inspection area.

CBP conducted a secondary exam and found 2,205 unlabeled bottles in the vehicle. They also found 1,000 unmarked/unlabeled masks. The entire shipment was deemed a commercial quantity and was seized. The traveler was interviewed and released.

“Without proper labeling the contents of the bottles could not be verified and therefore could pose a health and safety risk to the ultimate consumer,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “CBP does enforce many laws that are designed to protect the American public.”

