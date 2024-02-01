32.9 F
CBP Seizes $700K Worth of Counterfeit Luxury Jewelry in One Consignment Sent to Puerto Rico

(CBP Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers and Import Specialists seized 116 pieces of counterfeit luxury jewelry contained in a single consignment originating from China for infringing intellectual property rights. If the items were genuine, the combined Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the shipment would be $701,600.

“What an importer thought would be Christmas presents could represent a health risk because of the subpar quality of fake jewels,” stated Efrain Rivas, Assistant Director of Field Operations for Trade at the San Juan Field Office.

In the 2023 federal fiscal year, the San Juan Field Office executed 1,313 Seizures with a combined MSRP of nearly $21 million.

CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy merchandise seeking entry into the United States if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or the U.S. Copyright Office, and has subsequently been recorded with CBP.

When shopping online consumers need to beware of counterfeit goods. Fake goods can lead to real dangers, which are not always obvious to consumers.  CBP established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers associated with purchasing counterfeit and pirated goods online or in stores. More information about that initiative is available at www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.

