Chinese Citizen Sentenced to 90 Days Prison for Conspiracy to Unlawfully Produce Driver’s Licenses

SHAWN N. ANDERSON, United States Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands (NMI), announced that the United States District Court for the NMI imposed 90 days of imprisonment for Jiang Feng Li, age 31, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), for Conspiracy to Unlawfully Produce an Identification Document, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1028(a)(1). The Court also ordered Li to serve two years of supervised release and pay a $100 special assessment fee. He was further ordered to report for deportation proceedings.

Li became a target of a federal investigation in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) during the spring of 2021. Investigators in Saipan learned Li was a street broker of driver’s licenses unlawfully produced for foreign citizens who did not have valid immigration status – a requirement for obtaining a license in that jurisdiction. Foreign citizens paid Li $1,400 to $1,600 to have conspirators fraudulently produce licenses by the CNMI Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Li’s federal charge alleged his unlawful assistance to three foreign citizens between May and June 2021.

Li initially came to the CNMI as a tourist, which limited his ability to travel to other parts of the United States. In July of 2022, Li traveled via boat from Saipan to Guam. He was eventually located and arrested there in January 2023.

“The public deserves to have confidence in the integrity of our licensing systems,” stated United States Attorney Anderson. “Testing drivers for their knowledge and proficiency helps keep our roadways safe. The defendant’s conduct not only induced the unlawful production of licenses for foreign nationals, but potentially contributed to hazards for other drivers. This matter, and related cases, demonstrate our ongoing efforts to promote public safety throughout the CNMI and Guam.”

This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Albert Flores Jr., Assistant United States Attorney in the District of the Northern Mariana Islands.

