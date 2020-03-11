Cincinnati CBP K9 Finds Meth Concealed in Religious Paintings

On March 6, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) canine team in Cincinnati intercepted smuggled narcotics in eight paintings being imported through a local express consignment facility. The paintings contained 4.18 kilograms (approximately 9.2 pounds) of methamphetamine with a street value of $16,720.

CBP Narcotic Detector Dog Kajo was working incoming freights from Mexico when he alerted to a shipment manifested as “decorative paintings.” The package, which was destined to a private residence in Houston, Texas, contained eight paintings of religious images, with thin wooden panels on the backs of the frames. CBP officers inspected the frames and found a cavity behind the backs of the paintings. This space contained thin packets of white powder, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Our canine partners and their handlers are some of CBP’s most valuable resources,” said CBP Cleveland (A) Area Port Director Eugene Matho. “They are often our last line of defense, and because of their skill and dedication these dangerous drugs are not on our streets.”

With more than 1,500 canine teams, the CBP Canine Program is the largest and most diverse law enforcement canine program in the country. Canines are taught to detect concealed humans, narcotics, currency, firearms, and are specialized in other disciplines such as search and rescue, tracking and trailing, human remains detection, and special response support. The CBP Canine Program supports canine training initiatives and serves as a resource center for a multitude of domestic and international law enforcement partners, and its graduates consistently excel in the field and in competition.

