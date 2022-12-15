Coast Guard Repatriates 162 People to Cuba

Coast Guard Cutters Margaret Norvell and Raymond Evans’ crews repatriated 162 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 3 a.m., about 30 miles south of Key Colony Beach.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 10:45 a.m., about 25 miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 4 a.m., about 10 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Station Islamorada’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about 1 mile south of Snake Creek.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., about 20 miles south of Indian Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8 p.m., about 20 miles south of Indian Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., about 20 miles south of Big Pine Key.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 8: 45 p.m., about 25 miles south of Bahia Honda.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 7 a.m., about 15 miles south of Lower Matecumbe Key.

Coast Guard Station Marathon’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., about 5 miles south of Key Colony.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., about 30 miles south of Big Pine Key.

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Monday, at approximately 2:45 p.m., about 10 miles south of Marquesas Key.

“Coast Guard and partner agency crews continue to patrol and stop illegal migration to the U.S. by sea,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard District Seven. “We will repatriate those stopped at sea to their country of origin or departure.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,370 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Read more at USCG