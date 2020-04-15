Detroit CBP Moves Vital Supplies Through Its Ports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) at Detroit Metro Airport has processed over six thousand two hundred passengers with returning U.S. citizens, legal residents and other essential travelers since March 21. CBP is also working around the clock at our land borders in Detroit, Port Huron and Sault Ste Marie to move vital commercial trade during the same time frame, facilitating the movement of over 75 thousand trucks since the non-essential travel restrictions went into effect.

As it is widely known, CBP has limited cross border activity to essential travel only. Even during this restriction, CBP officers in the Detroit Field Office continues to facilitate the travel of those essential workers in the medical field and other critical occupations as well. CBP has processed more than 150 commercial shipments carrying vital COVID-19 related supplies through our ports, ensuring that critical personal protection equipment that saves lives and protect our medical professionals makes it way to its destination.

“Approximately 35% of all trade between Canada and the United States flows through Michigan, and with Port Huron being the fourth busiest and Detroit being the second busiest commercial trade crossing in the United States”, says Christopher Perry, Director of Field Operations. “We know first-hand how important the global supply chain is to the economic security of this country, and to the ongoing fight we face against this virus.”

CBP in Michigan continues to safeguard America’s borders and protect the public from the Coronavirus, as well as other dangerous people and materials, while simultaneously enhancing the Nation’s economic competitiveness by enabling legitimate trade and travel.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)