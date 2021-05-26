DHS Announces Open Registration for Temporary Protected Status for Burma

The Department of Homeland Security today published a Federal Register notice (FRN) designating Burma for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, effective May 25, 2021, through Nov. 25, 2022. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas previously announced on March 12 that Burma would be designated for TPS.

The designation of Burma for TPS allows an estimated 1,600 Burmese nationals (or individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Burma) who have been continuously residing in the United States since March 11, 2021, and continuously physically present in the United States since May 25, 2021, to file initial applications to obtain TPS. Applicants must also meet additional TPS eligibility requirements.

Individuals applying for TPS under the designation of Burma must submit an initial Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, during the 180-day initial registration period that runs from May 25, 2021, through Nov. 22, 2021. Applicants may also be eligible to apply for TPS-related Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) and for travel authorization.

The FRN explains the procedures necessary to submit an initial registration application under the designation and apply for an EAD.

Read more at USCIS

