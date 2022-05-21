83.8 F
Friday, May 20, 2022
DHS Announces Registration Process for Temporary Protected Status for Afghanistan

To be eligible for TPS under the Afghanistan designation, individuals must demonstrate their continuous residence in the United States since March 15, 2022.

By Homeland Security Today
An Afghan guest carries her child on their way to the nearest bus stop on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, January 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert P Wormley III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted for public inspection a Federal Register notice on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghanistan. This notice provides information about how to register for TPS under Afghanistan’s designation. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas previously announced the 18-month designation of Afghanistan for TPS.

The registration process begins on May 20, 2022. All individuals who want to request TPS under the designation of Afghanistan must file an application.

To be eligible for TPS under the Afghanistan designation, individuals must demonstrate their continuous residence in the United States since March 15, 2022, and continuous physical presence in the United States since May 20, 2022. USCIS estimates 72,500 individuals currently in the United States may be eligible for TPS under the designation of Afghanistan. Afghan nationals currently not residing in the United States or who arrived in the United States after March 15, 2022, are not eligible for TPS under this designation.

Through Operation Allies Welcome, most Afghan nationals who arrived as part of the evacuation effort were paroled into the United States on a case-by-case basis, for humanitarian reasons, for a period of two years and received work authorization. These individuals may also be eligible for TPS.

Individuals applying for TPS under the Afghanistan designation must submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, during the 18-month initial registration period that runs from May 20, 2022, through Nov. 20, 2023. Afghanistan TPS applicants are eligible to file Form I-821 online. When filing a TPS application, applicants can also request an Employment Authorization Document by submitting a completed Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, with their Form I-821. Applicants may also submit Form I-765 online.

Read more at USCIS

