DHS Announces Registration Process for Temporary Protected Status for Haiti

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today posted a Federal Register notice on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti. The notice provides information about how to register or re-register for TPS under Haiti’s extension and redesignation for an additional 18 months, from February 4, 2023, through August 3, 2024. Last month, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced the 18-month extension and redesignation of Haiti for TPS.

The registration process begins on January 26, 2023. All individuals who want to request TPS under the designation of Haiti must file an application.

The extension of TPS for Haiti allows approximately 107,000 current beneficiaries to retain TPS through August 3, 2024, if they continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements. It is estimated that approximately 105,000 additional individuals in the United States may be eligible for TPS under the redesignation of Haiti. Only individuals who have been continuously residing in the United States since November 6, 2022, are eligible for TPS under Haiti’s redesignation.

Existing TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their status to August 3, 2024, must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period from January 26, 2023, through March 27, 2023, to ensure they keep their TPS and employment authorization without a gap. DHS recognizes that not all re-registrants may receive new Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) before their current EADs expire on February 3, 2023, and is automatically extending through February 3, 2024, the validity of EADs previously issued under the TPS designation of Haiti.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will continue to process pending applications filed under Haiti’s initial TPS designation. Individuals with a pending Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, or a related Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, do not need to file either application again.

New applicants for TPS under the redesignation of Haiti must submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, during the initial registration period that runs from January 26, 2023, through August 3, 2024. Haiti TPS applicants may file Form I-821 online. When filing a TPS application, applicants can also request an EAD by submitting Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, either with their Form I-821 or separately at a later date. Applicants may also submit Form I-765 online.

The Federal Register notice explains the eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures necessary for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew their EAD, and for new applicants to submit an initial application under the redesignation and apply for an EAD.

Read more at DHS