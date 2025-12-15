DHS Announces Termination of Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopia

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has announced her decision to terminate the Temporary Protected Status designation of Ethiopia.

“Temporary Protected Status designations are time-limited and were never meant to be a ticket to permanent residency,” said a USCIS spokesperson. “Conditions in Ethiopia no longer pose a serious threat to the personal safety of returning Ethiopian nationals. Since the situation no longer meets the statutory requirements for a TPS designation, Secretary Noem is terminating this designation to restore integrity in our immigration system.”

Ethiopian nationals with no other lawful basis for remaining in the United States have 60 days to voluntarily depart the United States. DHS encourages aliens leaving the United States to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP Home Mobile App to report their departure from the United States. They say this is a safe, secure way to self-deport that includes a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and potential future opportunities for legal immigration.

After Feb. 13, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security may arrest and deport any Ethiopian national without status after their TPS has been terminated. If an alien forces DHS to arrest and remove them, they may never be allowed to return to the United States.

The original announcement can be found here.