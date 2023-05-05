65.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 5, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationFederal Pages

DHS Announces Upcoming Re-parole Process for Afghan Nationals

Afghan nationals are encouraged to pursue a permanent status in the United States for which they may be eligible, including through the Special Immigrant and Asylum processes.

By Homeland Security Today
Children evacuated from Afghanistan play at a Naval Station Rota temporary housing facility, Aug. 29, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 3rd Class Sarah Weaver)

Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it is establishing a process to re-parole eligible Afghan nationals so they can continue living and working legally in the United States. Beginning in June, Afghan nationals who arrived in the United States under humanitarian parole through Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) will be able to request a re-parole through online and paper filing. As with any parole request, these requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons and significant public benefit. Additional details regarding the process will be available soon.

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to the continued safety, security, and well-being of the thousands of Afghan nationals who arrived in the United States through OAW and continue to through Enduring Welcome (EW). The Administration has repeatedly put forward an adjustment act and publicly called on Congress to support a bipartisan adjustment act that would provide a durable, more streamlined immigration pathway for those currently in parole.

Afghan nationals are encouraged to pursue a permanent status in the United States for which they may be eligible, including through the Special Immigrant and Asylum processes, and should create or update online accounts on myUSCIS. Starting on May 17, DHS will begin to host Afghan Support Centers across the country – the first will be held in Phoenix, Arizona. U.S. government personnel and nongovernmental organizations at the centers will provide information regarding immigration and social services available for those who arrived through OAW and EW. Additional dates and locations for Afghan Support Centers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Read more at DHS

Previous articleHSToday Q&A: DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Director Marcus Coleman on Outreach and Building Resilience
Next articleCISA Plans to Release RFQ for DTSS Solicitation on May 8
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals