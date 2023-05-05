DHS Announces Upcoming Re-parole Process for Afghan Nationals

Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it is establishing a process to re-parole eligible Afghan nationals so they can continue living and working legally in the United States. Beginning in June, Afghan nationals who arrived in the United States under humanitarian parole through Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) will be able to request a re-parole through online and paper filing. As with any parole request, these requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons and significant public benefit. Additional details regarding the process will be available soon.

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to the continued safety, security, and well-being of the thousands of Afghan nationals who arrived in the United States through OAW and continue to through Enduring Welcome (EW). The Administration has repeatedly put forward an adjustment act and publicly called on Congress to support a bipartisan adjustment act that would provide a durable, more streamlined immigration pathway for those currently in parole.

Afghan nationals are encouraged to pursue a permanent status in the United States for which they may be eligible, including through the Special Immigrant and Asylum processes, and should create or update online accounts on myUSCIS. Starting on May 17, DHS will begin to host Afghan Support Centers across the country – the first will be held in Phoenix, Arizona. U.S. government personnel and nongovernmental organizations at the centers will provide information regarding immigration and social services available for those who arrived through OAW and EW. Additional dates and locations for Afghan Support Centers will be announced in the coming weeks.

