DHS Publishes Federal Register Notice Extending and Redesignating Somalia for Temporary Protected Status

The Department of Homeland Security today published a Federal Register notice extending and redesignating Somalia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, from March 18, 2023, through September 17, 2024. The notice provides information about how to register for TPS under Somalia’s redesignation. On Jan. 12, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced the 18-month extension and redesignation of Somalia for TPS.

The registration process begins on March 13. All individuals who want to request TPS under Somalia’s designation must apply.

The extension of TPS for Somalia allows approximately 430 current beneficiaries to retain TPS through Sept. 17, 2024, if they re-register and continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements. The redesignation of Somalia for TPS allows an estimated 2,200 additional Somali nationals (or individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Somalia) who have been continuously residing in the United States since Jan. 11, 2023, and continuously physically present in the United States since March 18, 2023, to file initial applications to obtain TPS, if they are otherwise eligible.

Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for and were granted TPS under Somalia’s prior designation. Current beneficiaries under TPS for Somalia must re-register in a timely manner during the 60-day re-registration period from March 13, 2023, through May 9, 2023, to ensure they keep their TPS and work authorization. DHS recognizes that not all re-registrants may receive a new Employment Authorization Document (EAD) before their current EAD expires and is automatically extending through March 17, 2024, the validity of certain EADs previously issued under Somalia’s TPS designation.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will continue to process pending applications filed under Somalia’s previous TPS designation. Individuals with a pending Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, or a related Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, as of March 13, 2023, do not need to file either application again. If USCIS approves a pending Form I-821 or Form I-765 filed under the previous designation of TPS for Somalia, USCIS will grant the individual TPS through Sept. 17, 2024, and issue an EAD valid through the same date.

Under the redesignation of Somalia, eligible individuals who do not have TPS may submit an initial Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, during the initial registration period that runs from March 13, 2023, through Sept. 17, 2024. Applicants may also apply for TPS-related EADs and for travel authorization. Applicants can request an EAD by submitting a completed Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, with their Form I-821, or separately later.

The Federal Register notice explains the eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures necessary for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew EADs, and for new applicants to submit an initial application under the redesignation and apply for an EAD.

