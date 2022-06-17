94 F
DHS Recognizes Over 200 Employees at Secretary’s Awards Ceremony at ICE

The DHS Secretary’s Award is an annual program that recognizes the extraordinary individual and collective achievements of the workforce.

By Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas presents the Secretary’s Awards to DHS employees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Washington on June 16, 2022. (DHS Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) hosted at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Headquarters today to recognize more than 200 DHS employees for their outstanding contributions. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas hosted the ceremony and was welcomed to ICE by Acting Deputy Director Patrick J. Lechleitner.

“There is no higher calling than public service,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “The personnel throughout our Department give so much of themselves to keep our communities safe and to better the lives of others. The individuals we recognize today exemplify the best of our Department and the best of public service. I am grateful for their service to our nation and proud to recognize their extraordinary accomplishments.”

The DHS Secretary’s Award is an annual program that recognizes the extraordinary individual and collective achievements of the workforce. There are eight award categories that recognize achievements spanning the previous year. This year, DHS will hold several ceremonies across the country honoring nearly 900 employees.

“We are proud to host today’s ceremony that recognizes our fellow Department colleagues who go beyond the call of duty, responding in extraordinary ways to the challenges of protecting the homeland,” said Lechleitner.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas is committed to creating a culture of recognition, engagement, and robust communication at the Department. One of his key priorities is to champion the workforce and transform the employee experience.

Read more at ICE

