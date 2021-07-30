DHS Statement on Expedited Removal Flights for Certain Families

Asylum and other legal migration pathways should be readily available to those who need them, and this Administration is committed to fairly and efficiently considering asylum claims. Those not seeking protection or who do not qualify will be promptly returned to their country of origin.

Consistent with that approach, the Department of Homeland Security today resumed expedited removal flights for certain families who recently arrived at the southern border, cannot be expelled under Title 42, and do not have a legal basis to stay in the United States. Families apprehended by Customs and Border Protection were removed via U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Air Operations to their home countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

The expedited removal process is a lawful means to securely manage our border, and it is a step toward our broader aim to realize safe and orderly immigration processing. By placing into expedited removal families who cannot be expelled under Title 42, we are making clear that those who do not qualify to remain in the United States will be promptly removed.

The Biden-Harris Administration is working to manage safe, orderly, and humane migration in North and Central America, including by expanding lawful pathways to the United States. DHS recently expanded the Central American Minors program and made 6,000 H-2B visas available for Central Americans.

Irregular migration to the United States is dangerous and may carry long-term immigration consequences. The journey is especially dangerous for families and children, including teenagers.

Read more at DHS

